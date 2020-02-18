After the last two years, where we saw some of the most beautiful and hyped Bollywood weddings, we can't wait for these celebs to get married into the some of the biggest Bollywood families.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor

Touted as the 'power couple' of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story has been nothing less than a fairy-tale.

While Alia adorned and had a massive crush on Ranbir Kapoor ever since she was a teenager, it was during the filming of Brahmastra that even Ranbir fell for her.

The duo not only make a smashing couple but even the Kapoor family seems to have accepted her as one of their own. Can't wait for Alia to turn into a Kapoor soon, can we?

Tara Sutaria - Aadar Jain

She might be just two films old, but, Tara Sutaria has been in several relationships. From Vinod Mehra, Sidharth Malhotra to now, Aadar Jain; Tara seems to have finally found her soulmate. And what's more? Even the family seems to have given their nod to this relationship. Congratulations in order?

Disha Patani - Tiger Shroff

The fact that Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff are fans of Disha and have only good things to say about her, is not hidden at all.

Ayesha Shroff gushes over all of the photos of Disha Patani and father Jackie has also said that they make a great pair. Though they might not say it in words Disha and Tiger's camaraderie speaks volumes about the relationship.

Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor

Different career graphs, social stature, age gap; nothing seems to have come in between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. While the duo is enjoying their quality time together and have been painting the town red, we can't wait for Malaika to turn into a modern Indian bride again, can we?

Apart from the top four actors, Natasha Dalal, fashion designer, who is Varun Dhawan's beau is also part of the league.

Natasha Dalal - Varun Dhawan

The entire industry is waiting for Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan's big fat wedding. Father David Dhawan has also said that he wants the wedding to happen soon. So what's the wait for, Varun?