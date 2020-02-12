Rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's affair have been flying high ever since the two appeared together at the Bachchan Diwali party. They were also seen together at a special screening of Tara's recent release, Marjaavaan, adding further fuel to the fire. Moreover, at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding, Tara crooning to Lag Ja Gale and beau Adar Jain looking at her lady love caught everyone's attention.

So when Aadar's mother Rima Jain was asked about her son planning to tie the knot with Tara, she seemed pretty comfortable while answering the question. "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first)," Rima Jain told Mumbai Mirror.

When she was further asked if she approves of Aadar and Tara's relationship, Rima said, "We love anybody our son loves." Not long ago, Tara and Aadar had indirectly made their relationship official on social media. The couple was spotted at the U2 concert in Mumbai. Aadar subsequently shared a glimpse of the concert on Instagram and wrote: "When am with you." He tagged Tara in it. To which Tara Sutaria replied: "Always with you." She added a heart icon with her words for the right mushy effect.

Talking about Tara and Adar's love story, the couple has never been open about their relationship. But stories shared by them on social media speak volumes of their fondness for each other. Tara and Adar have often been spotted on dinner dates together. Prior to Adar Jain, Tara was rumoured to be dating her 'Marjaawan' co-star Sidharth Malhotra.