Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding and reception was a star-studded night. Celebrations are in full swing since last week, from mehndi, sangeet, wedding to reception, Bollywood stars, well-wishers and friends are pouring in large numbers.

Each and every video of Armaan and Anissa has become viral. Be it Taimur dancing with her mommy Bebo, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri taking our breath away as they set the dance floor on fire as they perform Kaj Ra re. To Kapoor sisters dancing on 'Bole chudiya' and many more.

What caught our attention is Tara Sutaria crooning to Lag Ja Gale and beau Adar Jain looking at her lady love and gushing over her beautiful voice and soul.

Not only them, last night saw couples twining and winning our hearts at the reception.

Varun and Natasha looked graceful and full of love as they opted for a black ensemble.

Arjun Kapoor and Malika Arora looked smoking hot as they choose bright colours. Arjun slayed in velvet green Chinese collar, while Malla looked smoking hot in a red lehenga.

Alia and Ranbir grabbed all the attention last night as they were seen colour co-ordinated at the reception, Alia came with beau Ranbir and her Neetu Singh.

Alia and Ranbir looked very happy as they posed for the pics.

Just a few days ago, Ranbir and Alia went on record with their relationship announcing the release date of Bhramashtra with the same.

The newlywed couple Anissa and Armaan too walked hand in hand at the reception and their friends from the industry welcomes them with the band, Baja and thumkas.