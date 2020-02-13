Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have kept their fans waiting for them to finally tie the knot and just when we thought that the moment had arrived Varun Dhawan came up with a post declaring that their Roka ceremony news that has gone viral on social media is false.

He clarified that it was pictures from a birthday party after a news portal published fake news about their Roka ceremony. "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers", he wrote.

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party ? wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Though Varun has refuted his Roka ceremony news but pictures that have gone viral say a different story. Most of them were spotted in the ethnic avatar and this triggered speculations that the couple is all set to have a Roka ceremony. Even when Varun was exiting, faded red color was seen on his forehead, possibly a teeka. Moreover, a small bag that VD's mom Lali Dhawan was carrying had a short message imprinted on it on behalf of the Dalal family. ''Thank you for being here today. Looking forward to celebrate with you. Warm regards,'' the message read.

And in spite of these hints, Varun has declared it to be false marriage rumors and has asked his fans to not run wild in their imagination.

A big, fat wedding in Goa

What good is a celebration if it is not a big, fat wedding! Apparently, Varun and Natasha are touted to get married in Goa in a grand ceremonious wedding spanning over a week.

"Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa," Bollywood Hungama quoted a producer as saying.

Varun-Natasha's Switzerland vacay

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were vacationing last year in December amidst the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, they were joined by Varun and Natasha and even shared a selfie of the four on Instagram.