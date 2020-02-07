It is known that Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma share a great friendship and their on-screen chemistry is loved by their crazy fans across the globe. The duo has also worked together in films like Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

However, Anushka had once left Ranbir upset. It all happened during the shoot of Karan Johar's directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where the two actors played two close friends, who end up being in a complicated relationship.

Why Ranbir lost cool?

Anushka was supposed to slap Ranbir during a scene, however, the actress ended up slapping him thrice, hard enough to make Ranbir very upset about it.

The makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had released a behind the scene video, in which the two stars were seen narrating the incident. The video also showed the actual footage when Anushka whacked Ranbir three times, following which the two friends got into a minor argument and Ranbir was heard saying 'there is a limit to it. It's not a joke'.

"She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," Ranbir had said in the video.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan and turned out to be a blockbuster.

Ranbir and Anusha's professional lives

Fast forward to the present day, Anushka, who is married to the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, is looking for the right script to work on post the failure of Zero. She is currently busy with her clothing brand NUSH.

On the other hand, Ranbir is making headlines for his impending wedding with Alia Bhatt. Rumour has it that the duo will tie the knot this year itself. The lovebirds will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's next Brahmastra, the release date of which was announced recently.