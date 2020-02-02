Dharma Production's announced the release date of Takht and this today the makers announced the release date of one of the most awaited film Brahmastra that is being pushed time and again.

After constant re-scheduling of premiere dates, Ayan Mukerji's directorial will now release on 4 December, confirmed the director.

Alia shared a very cute video where she is seen filming ger beau Ranbir Kapoor's conversation with director Ayan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, Ranbir confirms that his parents feel he is not doing any film but is seen playing football and roaming with his girlfriend. He tells Ayan to announce the release date of the much-delayed film.

Later we see that Ayan too tells Alia that here your girlfriend is seen filming the video.

'VFX team needed more time, leading to delay in the film's release'

Coming back to Bhamastra the film was pushed to summer 2020, because, Ayan in a statement explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra stars Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

The movie will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Alia will essay a character named Isha.

Speaking to media over constant delay in the film Alia had said, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

On 4 March, the makers and the cast of the film gave its fans a glimpse of the film's logo in the sky at the concluding day of Kumbh Mela.

This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

The team of the film shared a number of pictures from the event and also revealed the names of Ranbir and Alia's characters. They also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj.

Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. We are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.