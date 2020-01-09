Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may have never spoken about their relationship but the two have been very much into each other. The lovebirds are often seen spending quality time with each other but it looks like Disha is the dominant one and Tiger plays submissive in this relationship.

If a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, Tiger and Disha's mutual friends have revealed that the actress is a possessive girlfriend and doesn't like Tiger romancing other girls, not just off screen but on screen as well.

The source told the daily that Disha has imposed a strict rule on Tiger who is not allowed to do intimate sequences, including kissing, with his co-stars.

"There have been occasions in the past when Tiger had to forego the pleasure of kissing his co-stars because Disha has forbidden it," the source added.

Disha breaks her own rule

But when Disha broke her own rule by locking lips with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, it became pretty evident that there are different codes of conduct for the couple.

"Disha was very clear on no smooching for Tiger in his films, but now she has gone and done the same with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. It's not a peck; it's a torrid kiss. Tiger should just be grateful that Disha has not put a no-body-baring clause between them. Luckily, he's as free to flaunt his physique as she is," the source said.

Disha's unmatched hotness

When it comes to flaunting and owning her perfect body, there is no one who can beat Disha Patani. The trailer of Malang is a testimony enough to hail the 'hottest actress' as unparalleled. From the blazing entry that the actress makes in the trailer, sporting a tangerine bikini to the swimsuit she dons - Disha won over her contemporaries and how.

While we have seen Katrina Kaif sport a two-piece in Baar Baar Dekho and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, bikini-clad in Dhoom 2, it is a treat to see Disha rock the bikini in Malang's trailer. Disha, who has a way with a two-piece, was looking absolutely stunning in her chiselled body and exuding oomph.