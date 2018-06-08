Air India pilots have announced that they will not cooperate with the management until their salary payments are regularised.

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) which is the pilots union of Air India has released a letter to the IPCA's Central Executive Committee (CEC) to get the management to address the issues around salary payments.

"With no notification about delayed salary payment, members are being hounded by financial institutions constantly, severely affecting their day to day life. Keeping in view of the above consideration has decided to STOP Complete Co-Operation with the Management till the time salary payment is regularized and normal functioning is restored," the letter read.

In a statement to ANI, the Airline Head Quarter Staff said that they had not received any communication from the management pertaining to staff salary. Pilots of the national airline are still due to receive their salaries for May.

Sources said that the airline has been facing a cash crunch since April, thus causing a delay in sanctioning salaries of the employees. Other employees unions may extend support to the ICPA's movement if their salary is not released soon.

India's national airline has been facing a barrage of issues, from sexual harassment cases to the mysterious death of a pilot in Riyadh. The country has been struggling to sell a stake in the debt-ridden carrier since last year.

The REC has now claimed that the current workforce was prioritised "much below" below Air India's retired employees, stagnating the moral and career progression of its serving workforce.

The REC argued that since the employees are the most important wheel in the smooth running of any organisation, their welfare and interest should be of top priority to the management. The biggest issue for the REC is the hiring of contractual instructors for training, which limits the career prospects of the pilots.

To ensure better training, the REC (Nothern Region) said it would not undertake any training or flights with any contractual Type Rating Instructor (TRI).

With inputs from ANI.