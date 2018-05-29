While the government has been trying to privatise national carrier Air India for quite some time now, the sale may just be the last thing on the airline's mind after a staffer has accused its senior management of sexual harassment.

The employee also said that Air India's internal committee set up to look into such issues is a "farce," reported News18.

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has now asked the Air India's chairman and managing director to immediately address the issue and has also said that a separate committee will be formed to probe the matter if required.

(This is a developing story)