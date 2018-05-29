Air India flight
An Air India staffer has accused its senior management of sexual harassmentCreative commons

While the government has been trying to privatise national carrier Air India for quite some time now, the sale may just be the last thing on the airline's mind after a staffer has accused its senior management of sexual harassment.

The employee also said that Air India's internal committee set up to look into such issues is a "farce," reported News18.

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has now asked the Air India's chairman and managing director to immediately address the issue and has also said that a separate committee will be formed to probe the matter if required.

(This is a developing story)