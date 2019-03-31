Senior actor Mohan Babu is the latest Tollywood celeb to take a dig at Nara Chandrababu Naidu after Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). He said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister cheated NT Rama Rao and his sons.

Mohan Babu is known for his long association with the late NT Rama Rao and he campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and consequently joined the party in 1982. He received a nomination for Rajya Sabha as a member of parliament representing Andhra Pradesh in 1995. He is not returning to politics after a gap of two decades.

The senior Telugu actor recently joined Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YCP). Now, he started campaigning for the party in Mangalagiri, where TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is contesting. Mohan Babu urged voters to bring the party to the power in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. He launched a direct attack on incumbent Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Kick-starting the campaign in Mangalagiri, Mohan Babu alleged, "I had been with the TDP much before Naidu came into the party. His political foundation was the Congress party and he had even boasted that he would contest against his father-in-law NTR. Later, he made NTR helpless by grabbing the party."

Mohan Babu added that late NT Rama Rao's sons were innocent and they were not aware of political conspiracies. But N Chandrababu Naidu cheated them and used them in dethroning the actor-turned-politician. However, the party workers affections towards NTR has helped the TDP sustain all these years.

Mohan Babu also spoke about the corruption in the state and said that it has reached a new high during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, whose fellow leaders looted everything including sand and soil. He has been cheating the people with his false promises and he should not be voted for power in this elections.