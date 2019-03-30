After watching Lakshmi's NTR, some viewers are furious with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and said that they would not support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Lakshmi's NTR is a political thriller film that showcases some real incidents in late legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao. The movie explores the last days of his life and it is how Lakshmi Parvathi's entry ended his political career as well as his life. The film shows N Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber of his father-in-law. Its promos had generated a lot of curiosity among the viewers.

NT Rama Rao was the most popular Telugu actors and his movies are loved by the filmgoers even today, but the young generation is little aware of his last days. They were shocked to see the tragic ending of the veteran actor and politician in Lakshmi's NTR, which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

They took to Twitter to share their anguish against N Chandrababu Naidu. Here are some of their comments.

Narendra Reddy‏ @Narendr38785520

@RGVzoomin sir,As I'm #TDP PARTY. after looking the movie #LakshmisNTR I'm feeling shame up on me and my people to support #CNB.from today we are against to #CNB. we opened our eyes. Thanking you sir to show how he was

Iron Addict‏ @hydbhagat

#LakshmisNTR is a grand farewell by @RGVzoomin for @ncbn political Retirement in 2019 NTR blessings r truly with RGV.. NTR soul will truly rest in peace from today.. BGM elevated the crookedness of ncbn.. @kalyanimalik31 Once for all proved that RGV is the real boss HIT

SaiDeep Kuchana‏ @saiideep

@RGVzoomin #LakshmisNTR: RGV you seem so emotionless but the same thing which you portray in your films is flawless, thanks to be born eccentric genius, can't say anything else. I think after so many years NTR's soul rests in PEACE .....it's RGV's NTR!!!!

Shrinu Nakka‏ @Imshri09

Instead of #LakshmisNTR This film should have been renamed as BACKSTABBERS... CBN backstabbed his uncle, NTR Lakshmi parvathi backstabbed her first husband RGV Backstabbed his audiences

Mani‏ @manikantakumarr

Just watched #LakshmisNTR God sent RGV just to safeguard the honour of NTR and RGV you are the only legal heir of NTR ❤️❤️❤️

Thanveer Ahmed‏ @thanveerahmed

After watching #LakshmisNTR @ncbn should change his party symbol from #cycle to #chappal because all #ntr fans are ready to throw them on #ChandrababuNaidu #TDPMission150 #TDPLosing #TDPforDevelopment. SIMPLY A WOW MOVIE... R: real G: guts V: varma

Prasanth‏ @DSPprasanth