Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has alleged that Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) has backstabbed late legendary actor NT Rama Rao once again, by stopping the release of Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh. He is offering 2 free tickets to the latter to watch it.

Lakshmi's NTR is the most-awaited controversial biographical movie based on the last days of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. The movie was slated for release on March 22, but it was postponed by a week. However, it landed in trouble after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) approached the Election Commission and High Court, seeking a ban on its release in the state till the elections are over.

Many viewers, who were curious to watch Lakshmi's NTR, were upset with the TDP's move, but Ram Gopal Varma had assured them that none can stop its release. However, the HC issued an order on Thursday evening to the director to stall its release till the AP elections are over. Later, RGV took to Twitter to clear the confusion. He said it will hit the screens everywhere except Andhra Pradesh as per its scheduled date.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT #Lakshmis NTR releasing tmrw on 29th as scheduled all over world and Telangana state except only AP ..We rushing to Supreme Court to appeal against AP court order ..Am calling for press meet tmrw mrng 11 AM at Prasad Lab to talk about all the developments "

Lakshmi's NTR is all about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu backstabbing his father-in-law NT Rama Rao. Ram Gopal Varma mocked him, by tweeting, "NTR got backstabbed once again by some person in AP by not letting #LakshmIsNTR release,the same way as NTR was not allowed to keep Simhagharjana meeting before his death ..That person surely must be a back stabbing expert ..What say?

Ram Gopal Varma went on to offer 2 free ticket to Nara Chandrababu Naidu to watch Lakshmi's NTR in any theatre in Hyderabad. The director tweeted, "All bookings open now of #LakshmIsNTR ..If @ncbn is in town, since he can't see it in his own state of A P we offering 2 free tickets in any theatre he wants to see and he can come along with bul bul @BookMyShow"

Ram Gopal Varma also revealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh that Lakshmi's NTR is available for them to watch on Qube facility. The filmmaker tweeted, "Because of sadly no release in AP, All TDP people whoever has Qube facility can watch it on Qube to see the TRUTHS BEHIND THE LIES #LakshmisNTR"