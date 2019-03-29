Director Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu movie Lakshmi's NTR has been released in the theatres in all the areas except Andhra Pradesh today and is gettting positive review and rating from the audience

Lakshmi's NTR is a biographical drama based on the life of former film actor and chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. Ram Gopal Varma has co-written the script with Narendra Chary and co-directed it with Agasthya Manju. Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri have produced it under Gun Shot Films, GV Films and 10,00,000 Productions. It has got a U certificate from censor board.

Lakshmi's NTR story: The film is based on factual events related to NTR after Lakshmi Parvathi came into his life. His love story intertwined with political conspiracies which unraveled at that time that led to his dethronement. It chronicles crucial events in NTR's life after he meets Telugu research scholar Veeragandham Lakshmi Parvathi, from his struggles as a widower to his remarriage to the division of his political party.

Lakshmi's NTR movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's reaction:

Khakha‏ @tippypower

1st half - @RGVzoomin appears to treat women like objects but he understood and portrayed Lakshmi Parvathi role deeply and sincerely. Extremely good so far #LakshmisNTR

Jagath K Ganneboina‏ @JagathKGanneboi

@RGV_Offl, Watched #LakshmisNTR at New York. I don't have any words to say...you made % real biopic. I said it because I was there..

#FalaknumaDas‏ @vrsiddareddy

#LakshmisNTR While Coppola reinvented the crime movie by focusing more on the family bonding, RGV does exactly the same with Lakshmi's NTR. He flipped the script of a political drama in to a new age love story and a family drama. Hatsoff to his terrific vision.RGV is back.

Gochi Savitri‏ @gochi_savitri

Just finished watching #LakshmisNTR @RGVzoomin take a bow. You've made the old age's love story into a new age love story. Appreciate your guts to make this film.

Deepak‏ @deepuzoomout

#LakshmisNTR is not only about the Love between NTR & Lakshmi,it's about how much RGV loves NTR. It's the most intense drama the master has done since sarkar. @yajnashetty delivers performance of her lifetime.@kalyanimalik31 sir is the backbone of the film. BOSS is BACK #LakshmisNTR is a tale of Wretched human motives & a story of the greatest Man that has ever walked this place. Powerful performances, incredible direction. The ending leaves u dazed and shocked!

Telugu Movie Zone‏ @telugufilmzone

Done with it Special Show In Hyderabad has been Completed. The Film has a gripping screenplay and outstanding controversial scenes, one should have guts to make a film like this.. Hats off to @RGVzoomin There is a release in Telangana and Overseas tomorrow. #LakshmisNTR

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#LakshmisNTR 1st half is boring as hell The scenes between Lakshmi and NTR take up most of the first half and are outright disastrous. CBN scenes didn't leave any impact. RGV #LakshmisNTR Overall Disaster to Flop range! Even for people who hate CBN and TDP this movie is hard to watch. RGV Positives: -Few emotional scenes -Some dialogues on CBN Negatives: -Everything else -Lakshmi's over innocence and niceness Rating: 1.5/5

Harini‏ @IamHarini8

USA Premiere #LakshmisNTR applauded 4 the screenplay,Dialogues,BGM,lyrics.The actors who played roles of LP and Babu lived in the skin of the character.2nd half is quite emotional,overall film is captivating with balanced elements @RGVzoomin @Sirasri @kalyanimalik31

pradyumna reddy‏ @pradyumnavicky

#LakshmisNTR From USA First half Really good. Interval Bang @RGVzoomin @WeekendCinemaUS

Mega Fan‏ @ramsharan94

Interval ! Rgv sticks to the point. Scenes between ntr and lakshmi parvathy came out well. #LakshmisNTR

OverSeasRights‏ @Overseasrights

#LakshmisNTR FirstHalf Report: Scenes between #NTR & #Lakshmiparvathi takes you into new age love story BGM will stand out among the best in recent times. #NBk Scenes Evokes fun moment #CBN Character used very well Base set for strong 2nd half. 30 minutes into #LakshmisNTR Show !! Whenever #CBN Scenes is der #BGM is very Good. New Age Love Story into Making !! #NTR Looks very Good on Screen and #Lakshmiparvathi looks next level Stay Tuned for First half Report

Tollywood Gandu‏ @Tollywoo7dGandu

#LakshmisNTR kakunda #NTRsLakshmiParvathi ani pettalsindi.. N.T.R lanti powerful charcters ni pakkaki thosesi.. Lakshmi Parvathi oka pedda Pathivratha laga chupincav kada ra #RGV.. Only aimed at Cleansing Lakshmi Parvathi's character. No N.T.R emotions shown.. #USAPremiers #LakshmisNTR is a Lakshmi Parvathi's Biopic rather than N.T.R's. LP ni oka pedda hero laga chupinchi tana character certificate ichinattu undi cinema. Movie lo N.T.R ekkada asalu hero laga kanapadadu.. This ones not for #NTR fans but 4 #LakshmiParvathi fans. #NTRsLakshmiParvathi

Chennai NTR & Thalapathy fan‏ @mabbuboycott

#LakshmisNTR Another #Rgv over hyped &slow paced torture movie.. Those who r Anti to Tdp & Cbn will like for some extent..

Badri‏ @Chegovera1

Slow family drama.. below par production values.. Bt engaging n entertaining..#LakshmisNTR

Intensity‏ @Ibenevolent07