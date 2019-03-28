Here is some bad news for the people who are waiting to watch Lakshmi's NTR. A court has ordered Ram Gopal Varma to stop releasing the film in cinema halls or social media till the state Assembly elections are over in Andhra Pradesh.

Lakshmi's NTR was slated to be released on Friday, March 29. But if are to go by the buzz on social media the court has halted its release. Telugu360 tweeted, "BIG BIG BREAKING - #LakshmiNTR Mangalagiri court orders @RGVzoomin to stop playing film till 15/04/2019 on movie theaters. Shouldn't be released on any social media such as YouTube, Twitter, FB and Insta."

It is known that Nandamuri Balakrishna had roped in Ram Gopal Varma to direct his late father NT Rama Rao's biopic, which was released earlier this year. But he dropped the latter from the project after he did not like his script. The upset director went on to announce another biopic of NTR based on the book written by his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. Since then, Lakshmi's NTR has been creating a buzz in media.

The promos of Lakshmi's NTR have given enough hints at what viewers should expect from it. They show that the movie will focus on the last days of late NT Rama Rao, which were full of controversy and turmoil. It is not just a political thriller, but also a love story of NTR and Lakshmi Parvathi. It is all about how her entry into his life not only ended his political career but also led to his death.

It was rumoured that Ram Gopal Varma was doing Lakshmi's NTR in a bid to take revenge against Balayya. But the director, who is busy with its promotion, denied the report. He said that he was not much aware of Lakshmi's episode. He learnt about it when he started working on Balakrishna's film. It is the only thing that is worthy to be NTR's biopic. But the actor rejected his idea and forced him to do the film.