Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) feels Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keeping quiet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark of a backstabber but he has problems with Lakshmi's NTR.

Telugu Desam Party has expressed concerns that Lakshmi's NTR showcases Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao. Hence, the party has knocked on the door of the High Court and Election Commission seeking a ban on its release as it will have adverse effects on the elections results.

In an interview to TV5, Ram Gopal Varma said that Nara Chandrababu Naidu has no issues with the Prime Minister calling him a backstabber during election campaigns. But he claims that Lakshmi's NTR will affect the voters in upcoming general elections in the state.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "In an election campaign in Guntur, Narendra Modi said that the son-in-law backstabbed his father-in-law. When the Prime Minister accused him in public, why is my movie a problem for him (CBN)? Lakshmi's NTR is a review of a particular incident, just the way media and critics do it."

It is rumoured that the YSR Congress Party (YCP) has funded Lakshmi's NTR to tarnish the image of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. But Ram Gopal Varma slammed the reports, saying, "This is not meant to support YSRCP or create problems for TDP or BJP. It is about a subject that happened 25 years ago."

Nandamuri Balakrishna had roped in Ram Gopal Varma to direct his biographical movie on his father NT Rama Rao, but he threw him out of the project. It was rumoured that Lakshmi's NTR is meant to be his revenge against the actor. The director denied the claims but admitted that he got an idea of the film from him only.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "Balakrishna is 100 per cent responsible for making this movie. I did not like the subject he narrated me. After he approached me for the biopic, I started learning more about NT Rama Rao through the people he introduced me to. I gathered the subject after speaking to several people. Then, I found the episode of Lakshmi Parvathi a good subject for the biopic, but he did not agree for it."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Definitely, I would not have got the idea of this movie if Balakrishna had not approached me. Hence, I would like to dedicate this film to him. I made it very clear to him at the first moment that there won't be a biopic if it doesn't touch upon the episode of Lakshmi Parvathi."