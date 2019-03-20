Director Ram Gopal Varma has revealed that the High Court (HC) and Election Commission (EC) have rejected the plea of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking a ban on the release of Lakshmi's NTR.

Lakshmi's NTR is a political biopic based on the controversial last few days of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. The TDP had recently filed complaints with the HC and EC claiming that the movie shows Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a backstabber. Since it hits screens weeks before the elections, it will affect the voters. Hence, it requested to stop the release of the film.

Lakshmi's NTR was slated to hit the screens on March 22 but RGV announced on Tuesday that it has been postponed by a week. Many viewers, who are eager to watch the movie, were surprised and saddened by this delay. Some of them felt that it must be the effect of the HC and EC's verdict. Knowing their sentiments, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to clear the air surrounding it.

Ram Gopal Varma claimed that both the HC and EC have rejected the pleas of the TDP and cleared the way for the release of Lakshmi's NTR. The director tweeted, "High Court ruling on #LakshmiNTR Movie Ban - _how can you crush people's opinion? Chief Justice while dismming Ban Plea observes - _*Political Innuendos would be part of Freedom of Expression.* (sic)"

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Election Commission reacting to complaints on #LakshmiNTR was very clear stating Movie cannot be Pre-Banned without examining _Specifics of violation under Model code (MCC), Tendency to influence Voters which would be dealt at later stage after movie release."

The director went on to recall the Supreme Court (SC) verdicts on similar cases. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Law&order is Staututory Obligation of State Govts as affirmed in numerous Supreme Court judgements - Prakash Jha productions - WP(c) 345/2011, Viacom Padamavat Movie -WP(c) 36/2018, S. Rangarajan (1989)2 SCC 574 etc. #LakshmisNTR."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "The Film maker is completely entitled to excercise his Fundamental rights Freedom of Speech & Film Business under Article 19(1)(a) & 19(1)(g) of Indian Constitution with minimum decency, public order, other Restrictions enforcable through competent authority CBFC #LakshmisNTR Once CBFC clears the Movie there is no relief that could be sought via Executive/Govt Orders under any circumstances #LakshmisNTR."

He concluding it by sharing the SC verdict on Padmaavat case. He wrote, "Excerpt of Padmavat SupremeCourt Judgement:*It should always be remembered that if intellectual prowess or cultivated creation is interfered without permissible facet of law, it will pave the path of creative extinction; and when creativity dies, values of civilization corrode._"