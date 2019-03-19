Director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has once again postponed the release of Lakshmi's NTR. Fingers are apparently being pointed at Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for this delay.

Lakshmi's NTR, which is a biopic on NT Rama Rao, is one of the most-anticipated Telugu movies of 2019. Its controversial promos and the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu have raised a lot of curiosity and expected this movie. But Ram Gopal Varma has been testing the patience of the viewers by deferring its release for various reasons.

Ram Gopal Varma recently confirmed that Lakshmi's NTR would hit the screens on March 22 and none can stop its release. Even producer Rakesh Reddy also assured to fight against all odds for its release. But now, the director has silently announced its delay on his Twitter handle without revealing the reason for it. He tweeted, "‏Get Ready to know all the truths on March 29 th #LakshmisNTR."

Many in the film industry are busy speculating the reason for Ram Gopal Varma postponing the release of Lakshmi's NTR. They feel that the complaint filed by the TDP activist or the delay in the censorship must be responsible for the film not hitting the screens on the announced date.

It is known that a TDP worker named Devibabu Choudhary had filed case with the Election Commission, seeking to stop the release of Lakshmi's NTR. In his complaint, he had claimed that the movie shows AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light, which will not only tarnish his image but also affect the voters, as it hits the screens weeks before the polling. It is said that the court might have issued an order to halt.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma alleged on Sunday that the CBFC was delaying the censorship of Lakshmi's NTR for obvious reasons. He tweeted on March 17, "By refusing to watch #LakshmisNTR by assuming what might be in the film, It is clear that CBFC is over reaching its authority in trying to favour someone."

Ram Gopal Varma announced to hold a press meet on Monday. The director tweeted, "Me and my advocate Mr. Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy are going to address a press meet tmrw 18th mrng 10 AM at Prasad lab to reveal about CBFC ILLEGALLY TRYING TO STOP #LakshmisNTR ..We will be telling the details about how it will be dragged to court."

Minutes later, Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone by changing his stand on the CBFC. He tweeted, "There has been an unfortunate misunderstanding between our office and the CBFC which has now been cleared ..The CBFC is now doing the necessary action as per the laid down procedure ..Hence our press meet against the CBFC is cancelled ..Jai NTR #LakshmiNTR"