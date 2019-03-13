RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR has landed in trouble after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking a ban on its release in Andhra Pradesh.

Lakshmi's NTR is a political biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The movie is based on a book written by his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. It is all about the last days of his life and how her entry in his life created havoc, leading to his death.

When Lakshmi Parvathi started to take political decisions of TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and NT Rama Rao's children had snatched power from him. The humiliated actor-turned-politician met a tragic end. Lakshmi's NTR shows this controversial episode and the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as a backstabber of the TDP founder. Ram Gopal Varma is using it for the promotion of the film.

Lakshmi's NTR is slated for a grand release on March 22 and 10 days ahead of its release, a TDP worker named Devibabu Choudhary has complained to the Election Commission, seeking to stop its release. In his complaint, he claimed that the movie shows AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light, which will not only tarnish his image but also affect the voters, as it hits the screens weeks before the polling.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter account to talk about TDP's attempt to stop the release of Lakshmi's NTR. The director said that nobody can stop the truth. He tweeted, "Those from TDP party complaining to Election commission to STOP release of #LakshmisNTR because it might show the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister @ncbn in bad light should realise that no one can in hell can STOP TRUTH."

Ram Gopal Varma has openly used the word backstabber to address N Chandrababu Naidu in the promotional material of Lakshmi's NTR shared on social media. But many in the industry were wondering over the silence of TDP leaders. Finally, the party has woken up and engaged in damage control act. It should be seen how the Election Commission will respond to its complaint.