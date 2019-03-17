Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reportedly offered Rs 50 crore to RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma to stop the release of Lakshmi's NTR, but the latter rejected this deal.

Lakshmi's NTR is the next biopic movie of NT Rama Rao to hit the screens after the releases of NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. But unlike the first two, this movie has been a talk of the T-Town for its subject, which is all about the controversial last days of NTR whose power was snatched by Nara Chandrababu Naidu during this days. The movie projects the latter as the backstabber of the former.

Lakshmi's NTR is scheduled for its theatrical release on March 22, weeks ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Ram Gopal Varma openly has used the name of Nara Chandrababu Naidu for its promotion and termed him as the backstabber of NT Rama Rao several times. But the Chief Minister and the TDP have been silently watching with little action against him and this has wondered many in the state.

Of late, it was rumoured that Lakshmi's NTR is about real-life incidents in Chandrababu Naidu's life and he has little room to counter Ram Gopal Varma on the legal grounds. As an eye washer, he got a complaint filed against the director. But he was making backdoor efforts to stall its release. He was said to have offered Rs 50 crore to RGV to stop the release of the movie.

The TDP has not responded to rumours about Chandrababu Naidu's Rs 50 crore deal to Ram Gopal Varma. It was also said that the filmmakers suffered a severe setback due to back-to-back failures, which are said to have landed in huge debts. He was said to be accepting this deal, which will help him clear his debts.

But in an interview, producer Rakesh Reddy, who is bankrolling Lakshmi's NTR, revealed that people told him that AP CM was going to offer 50 crores to RGV not to stop its release. But he slammed the rumours saying that he knows RGV well. He is well settled with good business circulations and has no debts. He is not a person who loses his self-esteem for money and he would never do something like that.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his crazy promotion strategies for his movies. Many in the film industry feel that Chandrababu Naidu's Rs 50 crore deal must be a part of his publicity stunt. So there may not be true in the reports about this deal.