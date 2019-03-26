Senior Telugu actor Mohan Babu has joined YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YCP), but netizens are trolling him, saying that he deserves an Oscar Award for his performances at dharna drama.

Actor Mohan Babu formally joined the YCP in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's Lotus Pond residence. The party took to Twitter to share the excitement over the prominent actor's presence. The actor also tweeted in Telugu, Jagan Babu is fighting for the Telugu community. He invited me to join his party in his fight. Hence, I am joining him."

Many followers of the party were happy with Mohan Babu joining the YCP. Besides welcoming him, they said that his presence in the party would be a morale boost and he will help the party to win more seats in Andhra Pradesh

Srinu Oruganti‏ @srinivasorugant

Good decision sir coming politics Praja seva @mohanbabu sir proud of you✌️✌️ Collection king back @mohanbabu Sir coming to politics good decision sir vijaya beri mogalisinde

Madhumadhav‏ @ymadhumadhav143

This man evolved into a gentleman over a time, unlike some people who dosen't change at all. He is frank and good hearted. #welcomemohanbabu #fasak

Srinivas‏ @vnsrao

It is a moral boost to ycp.definetly it will gain at least 10 more seats.

It is known that Mohan Babu recently held a dharna (protest) in Tirupathi against the non-payment of the fee reimbursement of the students by the TDP government. He had alleged that Nara Chandrababu Naidu was not honouring his commitment, as his education institutions had not received the fee reimbursement of Rs 19 crore.

Since Mohan Babu held the dharna weeks before the elections, he had come under severe criticism from public and media. His son Vishnu's wife is the cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now, his decision to join the YCP did not go down well with many netizens, who took to Twitter to troll him and condemn him. Here are their comments.

Siva‏ @shivagnt2020

Finally we got clarity about Mr. Mohan Babu why he was doing strike about reimbursement. Dirty politics thu.....

Satvik Nagalla‏ @KrishnaSatvik88

Denikosam reimbursement ani drama lu enduku... wat a ferformance

Siddu‏ @dilip_0235

Hahaha finally the mask of Manchu family is opened up, Oscar should be given atleast now for that Dummy Dharna

Cinema-politics‏ @Cinema_Samba

Hehe two days road mida drama lu chesi entrance test pass aiyadu anukunta

Srikanth pulusu‏ @srikanthpulusu

Wt a performance u deserves Oscar

Keerthi‏ @Keerthi95723333

Rowdy party Loki rowdilu vastaru kani chaduvukunna vallu Leda manchi seva bhavam vallu vastara? Mohan Babu n family bajana batch ki ysrcp correct

