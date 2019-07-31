After Mahesh Vitta, Vithika Sheru was seen having a heated argument with Punarnavi Bhupalam in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Tuesday. But her husband Varun Sandesh took Navi's side and said that his wife was at fault.

As the July 30th episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 began, Vithika and Punarnavi were seen having a difference of opinion over giving Sreemukhi a responsibility. Later in the day, Bigg Boss informed that the gas and water supply was cut as a part of the luxury budget task and the housemates have to keep cycling 3 bicycles in the garden area to get continuous supply to the house. Everyone tried their best in the task.

In the middle of the task, Punarnavi asked Vithika to take part in the task to which Vithika replied that she prepared 35 to 40 dosas for the inmates and others taking part in the task voluntarily. But Punarnavi's reply irked Vithika, who yelled at her. To this, Varun took Navi's side and cross-questioned his wife.

This lead to an argument between all the three. Vithika burst into tears and walks away when her husband continued to support Punarnavi. Ravi, Rohini and others tried to console her. Finally, Varun tries to convince the issue to Vithika in the restroom. The two sorted out their differences and apologized to each other.

When the couple entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, many viewers feared that they should not have come together on the show. Their decision might lead to creating differences between the two and lead to divorce. After seeing the drama on Tuesday, some of them felt that the couple is slowly heading towards splitting. Here is what they have to say about this whole episode.

•✨♡Arshi Stuck♡✨• @YouMeRabbaVe

Vitika simple issue ni serious ga teesukuntadi and normal ga cheppedi kuda chala harsh ga convey chestadi. Short temper and loud mouth. #BiggBossTelugu3 I agree with her point. But punarnavi didn't say it rudely no. She has to take it easy. She could have said the same thing normally without shouting. The way she responds to an issue is not good. She takes everything as an attack on her. #BiggBossTelugu3 Vitika got pissed with punarnavi. Navi got upset. Varun tried to calm them down. Vitika shouted again.. Even though her points are valid.. Varun supported navi because she was 'shouting' and he doesn't want his wife to screw up her relationship with her friend. #BiggBossTelugu3

Hari Krishna @Krishna19Hari

I think Vithika is Right Cooking is not an easy thing.it exhausts our body and it requires atleast 15 mins to recover from that stress.what is Navi is doing in house actually.never seen her doing any work. another Sunayana without tanish #BiggBossTelugu3 She's not mad on Navi. She's mad on his Hus for supporting navi instead of her.its every wife's nature around the world. No women on earth like this thing even though it's her mistake.

The writer @ThewriterVS

She is not the only one who cooked Ashu Reddy also helped if u see properly. Unadhi 15 members each 2 dosa Total 30.then she hardly made 15 to 20 dosa and she is saying 35 to 40 ❓❓ they limited luxury budget too

BiggBossTeluguFan @BiggBossTelugu2

It's time for #VithikaSheru to exit the house. 1. She is gossiping 2. Just want to make big scene for small things (last with week #Mahesh and this week with #punarnavi) 3. #Varun would play better without her. This video an example of her drama! #BiggBossTelugu3

BiggBossTelugu3 @TeluguBiggBoss3

I don't think so.. Wife tho issues quite common. ayina aa godava ninna ne sorry cheppukoni idaru cool ayyaru. ippudu godava vere la anipistundi. #BiggBossTelugu3

Visa Sriram @visasriram

Sreemukhi is wayyyy better than Punarnavi. Punarnavi aa nasa enti thali. Vithika vanta chesindi ga. It is team wrk n if not today, she will do it tomm. Big deal. Eeme ki task artam kaaka andarni nasa pertundi #BiggBossTelugu3

VR @imrvishnu

#vithika ‍♂️ irritated a lot in today episode... didn't understand whether she suffering with stomach pain or head ache ... not sure whether she knows #BiggBossTelugu3

Lalitha @Lalitha12618607

#BiggBossTelugu3 strategic move by vithika and varun... to gain screen space and image. Last week screen space for Issue with mahesh, this week screen space for remainding the task... by navi... punarnavi most deserved candidate for final..5

Sammakka.Saarakka @SSaarakka

Today's drama provided as per the script by Vithika Sheru, the drama queen of #BiggBossTelugu3. Varun has patience which comes with being with a woman like Vithika, no doubt, but I guess he needs to take a stand for himself in the #BiggBossTelugu3 house, unless it's a plan (looks like it) by the couple. People know Varun more than Vithika. He needs the win more than her.

biggbosstelugu3 @biggbosstelugu9

Why #VithikaSheru keep on checking cameras while she talks??? She is definitely big irritating woman in the house #BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBossTeluguSeason3 #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa Episode10: #VarunSandesh is an active volcano who doesn't know when he will explode on his wife. Clearly not showing his anger because of cameras.#biggbosstelugu3 @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu3 #VithikaSheru

TeluguBiggBoss @RealMeSunny

#BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBossTelugu3 #Telugubiggboss3 Looks like punarnavi wantedly locking horns with Vithika for some reason, nd Vthika is exactly getting trapped in Punarnavi's scheme of whatever it is. Vthika is definitely getting into bad books for not controlling her emotions

Sandhya @Sandhyaa1996

#BiggBossTelugu3 Don't see logic in pple's voting if U R not vting for vithika for ystday's over drama then same logic shd be applied on punarnavi as well. She instigated her basing on the fact that she didnt participate in cycle task with out considering her effort in kitchen..

Aruna vedula karra @Arunaved272