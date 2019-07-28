A week after Bigg Boss Telugu 3's launch, host Akkineni Nagarjuna spoke to the contestants on Saturday but some viewers are upset with him for not talking about Varun Sandesh and Mahesh Vitta's fight.

Nagarjuna, who appeared on the show in a casual attire, appreciated some housemates like Srimukhi, Punarnavi and Baba Bhaskar's performance. He also teased the couple - Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru. He reprimanded Ravi Krishna for his racist remark on Mahesh Vitta and Hema for trying to dominate other housemates. He had a lot of fun interacting with everyone.

Contestants like Himaja, Punarnavi, Rahul, Jaffar, Vitika and Hema were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Nagarjuna announced that Himaja and Punarnavi are safe from eviction and other four are still in danger zone. He is set to reveal the name of the contestant, who will walk out of the show today.

Most of the viewers are in love with the way Nagarjuna addressed the contestants but some of them were not happy with him one obvious reason. The fight between Varun Sandesh and Mahesh Vitta had created a lot of buzz on social media. The audience were eager to see how the host would address this issue. Unfortunately, he did not talk about their fight, which disappointed some of the viewers.

These upset viewers took to Twitter to slam Nagarjuna for not talking about their verbal war. Scroll down to see how they responded to the host avoiding the issue.

Pawan fan @SandhyaSeela

Why nag hasn't talked to mahesh yesterday. Think they are avoiding him wantedly as he is a very strong contestant. Vithika and varun couple tho antha sepu sodhi avasarama? I think next week kavalani mahesh footage kooda thaggichestharu ee big boss team #biggbosstelugu3

Chanu @Chanu84134260

#punarnavi chapati issue not cool. she 1st shouted on #ali @iamnagarjuna is praising her nt good. Wat About #varun #mahesh fight y #Nagarjuna did't mentioned it #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa if yu have fear of controversy Stop the show. jus Editing without content @EndemolShineIND

HONEST BOSS @telugubiggbosss

Bad hosting by Nagarjuna! Should have talked about Mahesh & Varun-Vithika fight. Praised Punarnavi for convincing Mahesh but dint say her back talk about him Dint warn Mahesh not to miss any tasks. Also felt giving special advice to Sree. #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

Just saying.. @mahesh2weets

Nagarjuna garu aa Friday visuals tappa edi chudaledu anukunta...emi ra balraju #BiggBossTelugu3

Mahesh A @Ursbadmahi_325

The fact is that any host of biggboss won't watch every episode of that week. He watches what ever the content director shows to him and speak with contestants as per director directions. #BiggBossTelugu3

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu @BigBossTelugu_3

Pathetic hosting by @iamnagarjuna Garu .. highly Disappointed. Didn't ask Varun Sandesh about his fight with Mahesh Vitta Started speaking with Ashu reddy and the topic diverted to Shiva jyothi That monkey is irritating, not cute or funny #BiggBossTelugu3

Ramesh @Rummy2947

Ee week lo main issue aina #Varun nd #Mahesh la godava gurinchi no disco, I thought #Vithika elimination lo undi kabatti footage kosam chinna daanni peddadi chesindi #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa

Agnyaatavaasi @agnyaatavaasi