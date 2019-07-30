Eight contestants, including Sreemukhi, Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh, have been nominated for the elimination from Akkineni Nagarjuna's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the second week.

Bigg Boss kick-started the nomination process for the second week elimination on Monday and he called in one by one to confession room. Before this, he warned that the contestants should not discuss about nominations. If anyone does it, he or she will be nominated directly. Since it is the first day for Tamanna inside the house, she is safe from the eviction and nobody should nominate her name.

Thirteen contestants nominated 2 names each. But Bigg Boss announced that Vithika Sheru had missed the chance to nominate as she was seen talking to Varun Sandesh about something related to it. Though the couple denied discussing it, Bigg Boss did not invite her to nominate two participants for eviction.

On the other hand, Baba Bhaskar initially could not nominate anyone, because he found it difficult. Bigg Boss insisted upon nominating someone as per the task. He said that he would to nominate himself. Bigg Boss asked him to take more time to think on it. However, he nominated two contestants later after Sreemukhi and other contestants convinced him to do it.

Bigg Boss finally announced that contestants like Sreemukhi, Himaja, Vithika Sheru, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta, Jaffar Babu, Varun Sandesh and Punarnavi Bhupalam were nominated for elimination from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 2. Audience have two options like missed call and voting on hotstar app to save their favourite housemates. Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu bontestant missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants

No Contestant Number 1 Jaffar 8466 996 704 2 Himaja 8466 996 705 3 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 4 Punarnavi Bhupalam 8466 996 709 5 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 6 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 7 Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714 8 Vithika Sheru 8466 996 715

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant and you can take back that vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.