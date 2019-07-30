Transgender Tamanna Simhadri, who made a wildcard entry on Bigg Boss Telugu 3, seems to be influencing Mahesh Vitta and creating rift between him and couple Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 surprised 14 contestants, by sending Tamanna Simhadri inside the house on Monday. The transgender, who watched the show for a week, realized that Mahesh Vitta, Baba Bhaskar and Jaffar Babu are popular contestants. She started playing her game within no time after she entered the house.

It is known that Mahesh Vitta and Varun Sandesh were seen having heated argument with each other last week. But both of them put the fight behind and are back as friends. Mahesh apologized to the couple. Even Varun forgave Mahesh and he stayed away from nominating the latter for the elimination.

But Tamanna Simhadri seemed to be reigniting the fight between the two contestants, as she spoke to Mahesh. She said that he should not to apologize Vithika and Varun Sandesh, as the couple was at fault. Her words definitely brought change in Mahesh, who went on nominate Varun's wife Vithika for eviction. Her influence is likely to create more trouble inside the house.

Many viewers also feel that Mahesh Vitta has come the influence of Tamanna Simhadri after talking to her. Hence, he nominated Vithika for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Here is how they reacted.

UTTAM KRISHNA @UTTAMKRISHNA

Really impreased with varun's maturity even after the big fight i thought he will nominate mahesh but he didn't do yet on other hand mahesh slowly getting into the trap of tamanna as she provocated him, he nominated both vithika and varun even after clarification #BiggBossTelugu3

Diyoo Saidulu @Diyo_Saidulu

Tamanna simhadri may be biggest threat for mahesh rather than varun her provocative speeches made to mahesh and jaffar proved that srireddy matter hahaha what a contestant biggboss superb.. #BiggBossTelugu3

. @psychosid_

Tamanna cleverly playing in accord with audience pulse she know mahesh holds support over varun so targeting varun & get support from viewers she also manipulated and brought hatred towards varun & vithika in house, its the reason i say trans shouldn't be brought #BiggBossTelugu3

Sunny Kesh @Sunnykesh

Tamanna started the game! She's against Varun & Vithika #BiggBossTelugu3

Røwdy Lîkhìth sãí @LikhithKaturi

#BiggBossTelugu3 wild card entry contestant #TamannaSimhadri is influenced #MaheshVitta and targets #VarunSandesh ana #VithikaSheru I think #NagarjunaAkkineni sir to warn #TamannaSimhadri not to do like that on Saturday night in @bigbossTelugu

Mona Reddy @MonaMunny7

@StarMaa and @iamnagarjuna Seems #mahesh got influenced by #TamannaSimhadri Nominating #VithikaSheru is ok, but he shouldn't have nominated #VarunSandesh

బాడిశ గోపినాథ్ @GBadisha

Yes..I agree with you brother.. #MaheshVitta influenced by #TamannaSimhadri

Sri teja @ksriteja1

What #TamannaSimhadri has said on the issue of #MaheshVitta is correct #VarunSandesh has no right to call a person as cheap character none of the HM has talked about this even the host #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu @StarMaa

SatyaNarayana Perapu @Satya_perapu

I'm Damm sure #TamannaSimhadri going influence housemates with unwanted points #BiggBossTelugu3 #satyaperapu #MaheshVitta unfit for #BiggBossTelugu3 Can u influence by #TamannaSimhadri Issue got settled and everyone was fine Once again #TamannaSimhadri made comments #MaheshVitta and #jaffar nominated #VarunSandesh #VithikaSheru #BiggBoss How fool your #MaheshVitta He told sorry and concluded in front of @iamnagarjuna after wildcard #TamannaSimhadri provoked #MaheshVitta Today he nominated couples Looks #TamannaSimhadri going to disturb house #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu

Shwetha @shwetha0811

#TamannaSimhadri is bang on abt #MaheshVitta n #VarunSandesh 's spat Thr was no need for Mahesh to apologise again n again n this WILD card started playing the game already W.I.L.D card in true sense #BiggBossTelugu3

Vila. @vileDudette

Meanwhile Tamanna's poke made Mahesh Vitta think that there was nothing wrong with his behaviour & he apologized for no reason. Hence nominated Varun and Vithika out of grudge. #BiggBossTelugu3

Santo! @softwareudyogi

#MaheshVitta before #TamannaSimhadri entry.... Thappu chesanemo! After TS entry... Nannu evaru ardham chesukoledhu!! Ali Reza before TS entry... Repu udayam exercise cheyyali After TS entry... Varun Sandesh is wrong Reyiiii..... What da weak mind!!! #BiggBossTelugu3

@uknit

#BiggBossTelugu3 #TamannaSimhadri the worst character. Watch her so called YouTube videos. Craves for publicity & milage. Targeting #varunsandesh purelyNow everyone saying Vithika was wrong. Wow

Chanu @Chanu84134260

#maheshvitta topic is discussed by #TamannaSimhadri yes she got a point.. it shuld discussed by @iamnagarjuna bt he is busy with their romanace topic #BiggBossTelugu3

DeepthiReddy @DeepRK94

I saw many seasons irrespective of languages... transgender and gay contestants are always loyal and very good at heart and they always wanted people to be happy. But this Telugu Trans Tamanna snake is very dangerous. #BiggBossTelugu3

