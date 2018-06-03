Abhimanyudu, the dubbed version of Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, has made better collection than original Telugu films – Nagarjuna's Officer and Raj Tarun's Raju Gadu at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office.

Officer, which brings back deadly combo of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma, had huge hype and promotion. The duo was expected to recreate the magic of Siva once again after 29 years. But the movie opened to a poor response for the morning shows and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection for the later shows on the opening day.

Officer collected approximately Rs 1.35 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 0.63 crore for its distributors. It is a disastrous start for a film from Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma. The word of mouth affected its business badly further on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Raj Tarun starrer which had good hype and promotion, opened to a mixed response, which took a toll on its collection. Raju Gadu collected approximately Rs 0.35 crore at the AP/T box office on the first day and earned Rs 0.22 lakh for its distributors. Its collection was affected by the word of mouth on Saturday.

However, Irumbu Thirai has become a big hit at the Tamil Nadu box office and trade experts predicted that its Telugu version would also fare well, as it deals with a universal subject. Abhimanyudu opened to good response in the morning show and the strong word of mouth boosted its collection in the later shows on its opening day.

Abhimanyudu collected Rs 2.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and the movie earned Rs 1.14 crore for its distributors. The movie went on to become the biggest opener for Vishal in the Telugu states. Its collection is more than the total collection of Officer and Raju Gadu together. The word of mouth has boosted its collection further on Saturday.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Abhimanyudu, Officer and Raju Gadu. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.