With just a year to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, surveys and polls on Narendra Modi's chances of a second stint as the prime minister of India, are being conducted by various media organisations.

Thursday (May 24), brought disappointment for the supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party, after a national survey conducted by ABP and CSDS called "Mood of the Nation" revealed that 47 percent of Indians are of the opinion that the National Democratic Alliance government does not deserve a second innings in power.

However, an online poll conducted by the Times Group, has brought cheer to the saffron party, which is still nursing its wounds from losing the Karnataka Assembly election, after the survey revealed that 71.9 percent of the respondents will vote for Modi as PM candidate in the 2019 general elections.

This finding is indeed a thumbs up for the Modi government, which completed four years on Saturday (May 26).

Here are the key findings of the survey:

The survey called the 'Pulse of the Nation' said that 73.3 percent of total of 8,44,646 respondents said that a Modi-led government was the most-likely possibility when the elections are held.

The online poll, which was conducted between May 23 to May 25 in nine languages and across nine media properties of the Times Group, concluded that while 16.1 percent of respondents will vote for some other candidate and not Modi or Rahul Gandhi, 11.93 percent said that they will choose Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next PM.

The people who undertook the survey were also asked to rate the performance of the NDA government in the past four years. The options were 'very good', 'good', 'average' and 'poor'. While 47.4 percent respondents said it was 'very good' and 20.6 percent rated it as 'good'. About 11.38 percent percent termed it as 'average' and the rest of them found it to be 'poor'.

The participants also cast their votes for the category of single most policy decision taken by Modi's government. 33.42 percent respondents said that the implementation of the GST is their top choice, followed by demonetisation with 21.9 percent, surgical strikes on Pakistan with 19.89 percent and Jan Dhan Yojana with 9.7 percent.

Modi is often slammed for not doing enough for job opportunities for the youth. The online poll, indeed proved it right, when 28.3 percent of the people who took the survey said that employment-generation is Modi's biggest failure.

Of the other issues, that the BJP is often lashed out at is the condition of the minority community in India. However, 59.41 percent of the respondents said they did not think minority groups felt insecure under the NDA government. On the other hand 30.01 percent said that minorities do feel insecure and 10.58 percent said they couldn't decide on this question.