Salman Khurshid, the 65-year-old Congress, and author stoked controversy Tuesday after he said that his party's hand is stained with the blood of Muslims.

Khurshid made this statement during an event with students of Aligarh Muslim University when a former student named Amir Mintoee told him that most of the major riots broke out during the Congress rule.

"The first amendment was in 1948. Then, there was Presidential order in 1950. After that Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar and there is a long list of riots under the Congress regime," ANI quoted the former student as saying.

Mintoee also asked Khurshid about his opinion on the Babri Mosque demolition under Congress rule.

"Then there was the opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing idols inside and then the demolition of Babri Masjid while Congress was in power at the center. Congress has Muslims' blood on its hands. What do you have to say about it?" the former student added.

To this, the former union law minister replied, "I am a part of Congress so let me accept that we have the blood of Muslims on our hands. I am telling you this; we are ready to show the blood on our hands so that you understand that you too must not get blood on your hands."

Khurshid also asked the student to learn lessons from Congress' mistake.

"If you attack them, you are the ones who would get stains on your hands. Learn something from our history and don't create such situation for yourself where if you come back to AMU after 10 years you will find one like you to ask the question," the new agency further quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Later the senior politician said that he made the statement in order to defend the Congress party.

"I am not a representative of the Congress party, I am the Congress party. I was defending Congress party. What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being," Khurshid explained.