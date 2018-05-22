Even as BJP leaders like Amit Shah continue to criticise the Congress-JD(S) combine by calling it an "unholy alliance", the coalition, which is set to take charge of the south Indian state of Karnataka from Wednesday (May 23), has agreed to "forget the past, look at the future and forge a long-term relationship".

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy flew to Delhi Monday (May 21) to invite Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to his swearing-in ceremony.

Kumaraswamy was chosen as the nominee for the position of the 24th chief minister of Karnataka when BJP failed to win 112 seats — the numbers needed to form government in Karnataka, on May 15.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala then invited BJP to form the government and prove their majority in a span of 15 days. BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa took the oath on May 17.

On May 19, the Supreme Court's order, wherein it asked BJP to face a floor test at the house, spelt doom for the saffron party as it got less than one and a half days to prove their majority. As a result Yeddyurappa failed to muster up the numbers required to form the government and resigned, following which Kumaraswamy picked up his invite to become the next CM.

Since then Kumaraswamy has been prepping up for his oath taking ceremony.

During the meeting on Monday, the Karnataka chief minister-designate and Rahul said that said the "coalition should run smoothly, with coordination". Kumaraswamy even assured the two Gandhi leaders that he would provide good governance "without posing any problem to the Congress and its leaders", reported NDTV.

"There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their (Congress leaders) advice," Kumaraswamy told the media.

Even Rahul took to Twitter to echo the same decision.

I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with Shri H D Kumaraswamy ji. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest. I will be attending his swearing in as CM of Karnataka, on Wednesday, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/sZAwX8mQut — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, KC Venugopal AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Danish Ali are scheduled to meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 22) to discuss and finalise the cabinet formulation.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and other politicians have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as the next chief minister of Karnataka. The event will be held at around 12:30 pm Wednesday.