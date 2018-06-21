American carmaker Jeep revealed the first two images of the 2019 Renegade SUV facelift ahead of the Turin Motor Show in Italy at the beginning of this month. The utility vehicle specialist now revealed the images and details of the new Renegade Trailhawk and Limited editions.

The Jeep Renegade Limited (pictured in Blue) is the top-spec variant while the Trailhawk (Pictured in Yellow) edition is the most off-road focused version. Both the Renegade Limited and Trailhawk gets reworked front with blacked out signature seven-slot grille and LED headlamps and DRLs that mimics the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The front bumper extends a bit lower than in the previous version and the positioning of two additional fog lamps are different in Limited and Traihawk. Unfortunately, the new Renegade Trailhawk omits the bright red front tow hook. The Selec-Terrain off-road system has been upgraded to include a Rock function along with the previously available Mud, Snow and Sand. The Trailhawk is further differentiated with the hood stripe, Trail-Rated badging, and unique alloy wheels as the outgoing version.

At the back, the basic design hasn't changed much. The signature box-styled tail lamps have revised with some smoked effect giving a better glow to the X-styled lighting arrangement. The rear bumper has also been mildly updated with two individual mesh panels for both variants.

Jeep has also revealed the engine options with for the new Renegade. The base versions will be powered by a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor in 150hp and 180hp states of the tune is also on offer. The diesel options are a 120hp, 1.6-litre engine and a 2.0-litre mill in 140hp or 170hp states of tunes. Depending upon the variant new Renegade engine will be coupled with three transmission options- six-speed manual, six-speed dry dual-clutch and a nine-speed auto.

Jeep India is expected to launch the updated Renegade in 2019. The company has tasted huge success with the made-in-India Compass SUV and that could prompt the company to manufacture the new Renegade in India. The Renegade will go up against hugely popular Hyundai Creta in India.