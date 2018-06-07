2019 Renegade revealed at the Turin Motor Show in Italy

Changes up front are in line with 2018 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Renegade will draw power from a new 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motors

American utility vehicle maker Jeep has taken the wraps off 2019 Renegade at the Turin Motor Show in Italy. As expected, the smallest SUV in Jeep's portfolio has received minor cosmetic upgrades while it also gets a new range of engines. The company has released only two images of the European-spec new Renegade and there no images of the interior available at present.

Jeep launched the Renegade compact SUV in the global markets in 2014. Being a mid-life facelift, the new Renegade has got just the much needed TLC to keep up with the newbies in the segment. The signature seven-slot grille with LED headlamps and LED DRLs has been slightly reworked and it now looks similar to the one in 2018 Jeep Wrangler SUV. The front bumper extends a bit lower than in the previous version and it also gets two additional fog lamps positioned at the lower-end of the bumper. Did you notice the side lights mounted on the front fenders are now white instead of orange?

Black plastic cladding at the bottom and revised ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights are the changes at the sides. At the back, the basic design hasn't changed much. The signature box-styled tail lamps have revised with some smoked effect giving a better glow to the X-styled lighting arrangement. The rear bumper has also been mildly updated with two individual mesh panels.

2019 Jeep Renegade will draw power from a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine with a 120hp output. The compact SUV will be offered in a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that will come in two states of tune – 150hp and 180hp.

Jeep India is expected to launch the updated Renegade in 2019. Jeep India tasted huge success with the made-in-India Compass SUV and that could prompt the company to manufacture the new Renegade in India. India-bound Renegade is expected to draw power from a 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with two-wheel-drive as standard and full-time four-wheel-drive as optional. The Renegade will go up against hugely popular Hyundai Creta in India.