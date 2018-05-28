Jeep is giving makeover to Renegade after 4 years

The new front end will mimic the face of 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Likely to be launched in India in 2019

American utility vehicle specialist Jeep is gearing up to introduce a new version of its smallest SUV, the Renegade. The test mules of the 2019 Renegade have already been spotted testing and new reports confirm global debut of new Renegade will happen in September this year.

Jeep launched the Renegade compact SUV in the global markets in 2014. The SUV remained unchanged for over four years and hence latest version will extend much needed TLC to the SUV.

A leaked image of the 2019 Renegade confirms that the SUV will get a tweaked front-end. The signature seven-slot grille with LED headlamps and LED DRLs has been slightly reworked and it now looks similar to the one in new Wrangler SUV. The black surroundings of the front grille in the earlier version seem to have now changed to grey/silver and there is also change in the positioning of the fog lamps of the Renegade. The new front bumper of the Renegade also seems to have changes, which now has more of single-tone shade than the earlier one.

At the rear, the new Renegade is expected to come with redesigned tail-lamp cluster including new LED inserts and a chunkier design for the bumper. Leaked images show only a bigger infotainment screen while nip and tuck to the dashboard is also expected.

New Jeep Renegade will be launched in India?

It is too early to comment. Having said that, test mules of Jeep Renegade have been spotted in India multiple times and hence there is a high possibility that the new Renegade will come to India. Jeep India tasted huge success with the made-in-India Compass SUV and that could prompt the company to manufacture the new Renegade in India.

Jeep

India-bound Renegade is expected to draw power from a 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with two-wheel-drive as standard and full-time four-wheel-drive as optional. The Renegade will go up against hugely popular Hyundai Creta in India. It will also pose challenges to Renault Captur and upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV.

Source: RenegadeJeeps/Instagram