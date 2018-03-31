Nissan, the Japanese brand sells vehicles like Micra, Sunny and Terrano in India's mass market segments. However, the carmaker is yet to make a mark in the segments where it has presence and competition is far ahead. Nissan is planning to launch many new models to turn around sales and Kicks compact crossover is one of them.

Though the previous reports were claiming that Nissan India intends to launch the Kicks in 2018, emerging reports claims the plan has been delayed. Nissan is currently working on aggressive localization of its products. The company plans to increase the localization level for the Kicks as well and hence there will be a delay, reports Overdrive. The higher localization will aid Nissan to price the Kicks competitively and that will make the vehicle compelling against its rivals such as Jeep Compass and the Renault Captur.

If the latest development is anything to go by, the launch of the Nissan Kicks' India launch can be expected only in 2019.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan will position the Kicks in India above the Terrano SUV. The India-spec Kicks is expected to be based on the M0 platform that also underpins the Renault Duster and Captur SUVs. The M0 platform is one of the most successful platforms globally for Renault Nissan alliance. It is a low-cost platform and makes it ideal for markets like India where the cost of the vehicle is a key factor deciding the success of the model.

The Kicks has an unconventional crossover like stance starting from the V-motion grille, boomerang-styled head and tail lights, and floating roof. The crossover features beefier wheel arches and blacked-out A and B-pillars. The gliding wing dashboard design with centrally-mounted seven-inch, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering and dual-tone upholstery are the highlights inside the cabin.

The India-spec Kicks is expected to draw power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, while the diesel mill could be the 1.5-litre K9K unit. The transmission options are expected to be a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Source: Overdrive