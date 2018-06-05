Hyundai launched 2018 Creta on May 21

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the 2018 version of the Creta on May 21. With a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh, 2018 Hyundai Creta seems to have gone down well with the customers as the SUV has received 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries within just 10 days of launch.

2018 Hyundai Creta gets cosmetic upgrades, dual-tone paint scheme and sunroof as well. There are no changes to the engine while addition has certainly given the SUV a fresh look. 2018 Hyundai Creta is pricier by Rs 15,000 (base petrol) against the outgoing version while the bookings number indicates that the increase in price did not dent the demand.

The new Creta gets larger and more butch radiator grille with dark coloured slates and chrome outline. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other major changes up front. The side profile of the SUV is carried over barring 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The reworked bumper, shark-fin antenna and tail lamps cluster are the changes at the back.

The basic design of the interior is unchanged in the 2018 Creta while Hyundai has added a plethora of features include a smart electric sunroof, cruise control, 6-way power driver seats, smart key band and wireless phone charger, depending upon the variants. Speed sensing auto door lock, sliding front armrest and driver seat height adjustment is provided as standard.

Hyundai Creta is powered by 1.6-litre petrol engine tuned to belt out 121bhp, while the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel produces 126bhp of power. Both engines come mated to the option of 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The lower displacement 1.4-litre diesel mill develops 88bhp.

Launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta had won coveted Indian Car of the year (ICOTY) 2016 and cumulative sales have already crossed four lakh units.