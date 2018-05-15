2018 Hyundai Creta gets reworked front-end in line with Brazil-spec

Sunroof will be the coolest feature addition in the new Creta

Engine and transmission will remain the same

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been linked with the launch of 2018 Creta SUV on May 24. The South Korean carmaker has already started accepting bookings and new Creta units have already reached dealerships.

Shutterbugs at Motoroids managed to snap the images of India-spec new Creta sans camouflage just days ahead of the launch. The pictures make no surprise as the new version of the SUV looks like the identical to the Brazil-spec version.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta is a mid-life facelift and hence changes are limited to cosmetics and features. The SUV in its latest avatar flaunts larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark coloured slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other changes at the front.

The new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be new additions while the rear will be updated with re-arrangement inside the tail lamps and slightly reworked bumper. One of the major addition in the new Creta will be sunroof while it is expected to be limited to top-end variants.

The new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crash pad centre will be the new additions inside. The basic layout of the cabin and the dual tone colour options will be carried over.

There will be no changes under the hood. The 2018 Creta will carry over the same set of engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta will be available in six variants – E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O) and will feature seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options.

Variant Features Creta E Power windows all around

Driver seat height adjust (Manual)

16-inch steel wheels

Front armrest (sliding) Creta E+ USB charger (petrol only)

Audio system with Bluetooth Creta S LED daytime running lamps

Front USB Charger

Music system with Bluetooth

Reverse camera and parking sensors Creta SX Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)

16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)

Projector headlamps

Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Cruise control

LED positioning lamps

LED daytime running lamps

Smart key

USB charging

Music system with Arkamys sound

Cluster ioniser

AVN infotainment with IPS display

Smartphone link

Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Static bending lights

Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only) Creta SX (O) Powered sunroof

Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat

Six airbags

Smart key band

Wireless charging support

ECM feature

Picture Source: Motoroids