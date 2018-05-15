- 2018 Hyundai Creta gets reworked front-end in line with Brazil-spec
- Sunroof will be the coolest feature addition in the new Creta
- Engine and transmission will remain the same
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been linked with the launch of 2018 Creta SUV on May 24. The South Korean carmaker has already started accepting bookings and new Creta units have already reached dealerships.
Shutterbugs at Motoroids managed to snap the images of India-spec new Creta sans camouflage just days ahead of the launch. The pictures make no surprise as the new version of the SUV looks like the identical to the Brazil-spec version.
The 2018 Hyundai Creta is a mid-life facelift and hence changes are limited to cosmetics and features. The SUV in its latest avatar flaunts larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark coloured slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other changes at the front.
The new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be new additions while the rear will be updated with re-arrangement inside the tail lamps and slightly reworked bumper. One of the major addition in the new Creta will be sunroof while it is expected to be limited to top-end variants.
The new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crash pad centre will be the new additions inside. The basic layout of the cabin and the dual tone colour options will be carried over.
There will be no changes under the hood. The 2018 Creta will carry over the same set of engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.
The 2018 Hyundai Creta will be available in six variants – E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O) and will feature seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options.
|
Variant
|
Features
|
Creta E
|
Power windows all around
|
Creta E+
|
USB charger (petrol only)
|
Creta S
|
LED daytime running lamps
|
Creta SX
|
Shark-fin antenna
|
Creta SX (O)
|
Powered sunroof
Picture Source: Motoroids