Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the Indian subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai, will launch the 2018 Creta facelift soon. Ahead of the imminent launch, the face-lifted models have started reaching dealerships and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 (depending on the location).

Hyundai had stepped into the mass-market SUV segment with Creta in July 2015 and hence, 2018 will be a minor makeover. The new SUV units sans camouflage confirm that it will feature a nip and tuck in line with Creta's Brazilian version.

Major cosmetic change concentrates up front highlighted with a larger radiator grille. It gets chrome outlining while three slats at the center come in black and it's thicker than the previous version. The headlamps have been slightly reworked and it gets an integrated stance with the new grille. In addition, reworked front bumper with new fog lamps accentuates the sporty theme of the new Creta.

Side profile of the 2018 Creta remains unchanged. Higher-spec variants will boast off 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and sunroof. At the rear, re-arrangement inside the tail lamps and slightly reworked bumper will be the new additions.

On the inside, Hyundai is expected to carry over the same dashboard with some minor tweaks like air-con vents with bright metallic paint finish. The SUV will also boast of new seat fabrics and dual tone interior trim.

There will be no changes under the hood as well. The new Creta will be powered by the same 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

2018 Hyundai Creta facelift- variants and features

Varaint Features Creta E Power windows all around

Driver seat height adjust (Manual)

16-inch steel wheels

Front armrest (sliding) Creta E+ USB charger (petrol only)

Audio system with Bluetooth Creta S LED daytime running lamps

Front USB Charger

Music system with Bluetooth

Reverse camera and parking sensors Creta SX Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)

16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)

Projector headlamps

Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Cruise control

LED positioning lamps

LED daytime running lamps

Smart key

USB charging

Music system with Arkamys sound

Cluster ioniser

AVN infotainment with IPS display

Smartphone link

Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Static bending lights

Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only) Creta SX (O) Powered sunroof

Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat

Six airbags

Smart key band

Wireless charging support

ECM feature

Leaked brochure information also confirms Hyundai Creta will be offered in mono-tone and dual-tone colour options. The monotone options will be White, Passion Orange, Black, Silver, Stardust, Marina Blue and Fire Red, while the dual-tone colours will include White with black, and Orange with black.

Image source: TeamBHP