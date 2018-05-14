- Hyundai will launch the new Creta in May and bookings are open
- New Creta units spotted in Kerala
- Reworked front-end in line with Brazil-spec and feature additions
- Engine and transmission will remain the same
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the Indian subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai, will launch the 2018 Creta facelift soon. Ahead of the imminent launch, the face-lifted models have started reaching dealerships and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 (depending on the location).
Hyundai had stepped into the mass-market SUV segment with Creta in July 2015 and hence, 2018 will be a minor makeover. The new SUV units sans camouflage confirm that it will feature a nip and tuck in line with Creta's Brazilian version.
Major cosmetic change concentrates up front highlighted with a larger radiator grille. It gets chrome outlining while three slats at the center come in black and it's thicker than the previous version. The headlamps have been slightly reworked and it gets an integrated stance with the new grille. In addition, reworked front bumper with new fog lamps accentuates the sporty theme of the new Creta.
Side profile of the 2018 Creta remains unchanged. Higher-spec variants will boast off 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and sunroof. At the rear, re-arrangement inside the tail lamps and slightly reworked bumper will be the new additions.
On the inside, Hyundai is expected to carry over the same dashboard with some minor tweaks like air-con vents with bright metallic paint finish. The SUV will also boast of new seat fabrics and dual tone interior trim.
There will be no changes under the hood as well. The new Creta will be powered by the same 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.
2018 Hyundai Creta facelift- variants and features
|Varaint
|Features
|Creta E
|Power windows all around
Driver seat height adjust (Manual)
16-inch steel wheels
Front armrest (sliding)
|Creta E+
|USB charger (petrol only)
Audio system with Bluetooth
|Creta S
|LED daytime running lamps
Front USB Charger
Music system with Bluetooth
Reverse camera and parking sensors
|Creta SX
|Shark-fin antenna
17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)
16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)
Projector headlamps
Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)
Cruise control
LED positioning lamps
LED daytime running lamps
Smart key
USB charging
Music system with Arkamys sound
Cluster ioniser
AVN infotainment with IPS display
Smartphone link
Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)
Static bending lights
Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only)
|Creta SX (O)
|Powered sunroof
Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat
Six airbags
Smart key band
Wireless charging support
ECM feature
Leaked brochure information also confirms Hyundai Creta will be offered in mono-tone and dual-tone colour options. The monotone options will be White, Passion Orange, Black, Silver, Stardust, Marina Blue and Fire Red, while the dual-tone colours will include White with black, and Orange with black.
Image source: TeamBHP