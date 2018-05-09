2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered in E, E+, S, SX and SX(O) trim levels

Dual airbags and ABS will standard as standard across variants

Top-spec Creta SX (O) will get an electric sunroof

South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Indian subsidiary is all set to launch the new Creta SUV. Though Hyundai Motor India Limited hasn't mentioned any launch date for the 2018 Creta, multiple reports claim it will happen by May 24. Ahead of the imminent launch, details about the variants and features have been leaked online.

The leaked information confirms that the new Creta will carry over the same set of engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.

2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered single-tone and dual-tone colour options depending on the variant. The new Creta will be offered in E, E+, S, SX and SX(O) trim levels. In line with the outgoing Creta version, the new Creta will also get dual airbags and ABS as standard.

Other variant wise features are as follows

Variant Features Creta E Power windows all around

Driver seat height adjust (Manual)

16-inch steel wheels

Front armrest (sliding) Creta E+ USB charger (petrol only)

Audio system with Bluetooth Creta S LED daytime running lamps

Front USB Charger

Music system with Bluetooth

Reverse camera and parking sensors Creta SX Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)

16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)

Projector headlamps

Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Cruise control

LED positioning lamps

LED daytime running lamps

Smart key

USB charging

Music system with Arkamys sound

Cluster ioniser

AVN infotainment with IPS display

Smartphone link

Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Static bending lights

Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only) Creta SX (O) Powered sunroof

Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat

Six airbags

Smart key band

Wireless charging support

ECM feature

Hyundai launched the Creta SUV in India in 2015 and hence the new version will be a mid-life facelift. 2018 Creta will pose a new face that will flaunt larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark colored slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked front bumper are the other changes. Newly designed alloy wheels, re-arranged tail lamp cluster and reworked rear bumper are the other changes in the new Creta. The interior of the SUV will be identical to the current version.