- 2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered in E, E+, S, SX and SX(O) trim levels
- Dual airbags and ABS will standard as standard across variants
- Top-spec Creta SX (O) will get an electric sunroof
South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Indian subsidiary is all set to launch the new Creta SUV. Though Hyundai Motor India Limited hasn't mentioned any launch date for the 2018 Creta, multiple reports claim it will happen by May 24. Ahead of the imminent launch, details about the variants and features have been leaked online.
The leaked information confirms that the new Creta will carry over the same set of engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.
2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered single-tone and dual-tone colour options depending on the variant. The new Creta will be offered in E, E+, S, SX and SX(O) trim levels. In line with the outgoing Creta version, the new Creta will also get dual airbags and ABS as standard.
Other variant wise features are as follows
|Variant
|Features
|Creta E
|Power windows all around
Driver seat height adjust (Manual)
16-inch steel wheels
Front armrest (sliding)
|Creta E+
|USB charger (petrol only)
Audio system with Bluetooth
|Creta S
|LED daytime running lamps
Front USB Charger
Music system with Bluetooth
Reverse camera and parking sensors
|Creta SX
|Shark-fin antenna
17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)
16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)
Projector headlamps
Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)
Cruise control
LED positioning lamps
LED daytime running lamps
Smart key
USB charging
Music system with Arkamys sound
Cluster ioniser
AVN infotainment with IPS display
Smartphone link
Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)
Static bending lights
Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only)
|Creta SX (O)
|Powered sunroof
Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat
Six airbags
Smart key band
Wireless charging support
ECM feature
Hyundai launched the Creta SUV in India in 2015 and hence the new version will be a mid-life facelift. 2018 Creta will pose a new face that will flaunt larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark colored slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked front bumper are the other changes. Newly designed alloy wheels, re-arranged tail lamp cluster and reworked rear bumper are the other changes in the new Creta. The interior of the SUV will be identical to the current version.