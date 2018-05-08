Hyundai Creta Sport will feature black colored exterior detailing

All black cabin for new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

The launch is expected by May 24 and bookings open

Hyundai Motor India Limited will soon give a makeover to its most affordable SUV, the Creta. The face-lifted version is currently undergoing final test and launch has been rumored to be before 24th of this month. Emerging reports also claim Hyundai will launch Creta Sport, a jazzed up version of the SUV along with the regular facelift.

2018 Hyundai Creta Sport rumored for India is not a new variant. The South Korean carmaker already sells the Creta Sport in the Brazilian market. As the name suggests, the Creta Sport gets a sporty stance with the addition of the new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A rear spoiler bathed in black cannot go unnoticed while the glossy black finish can be seen in the new grille and skid plate. The black color detailing further extended to ORVM caps, roof bars, and the shark fin antenna.

On the inside, the Creta Sport will get all black layout. Black leather and fabric seats, and internal finish of the black roof add sportiness inside the cabin. It also comes standard with BlueMedia 7-inch multimedia hub with Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Hyundai Creta Sport is expected to be positioned as a top-of-the-line variant.

2018 Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai launched the Creta SUV in India in 2015 and hence it is a mid-life facelift. The new avatar of the Creta will pose a new face that will flaunt larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark colored slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked front bumper are the other changes. The test mules also confirm sunroof will be offered as an option. Newly designed alloy wheels, re-arranged tail lamp cluster and reworked rear bumper are the other changes in the new Creta.

2018 Hyundai Creta facelift carry over the current three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel. Both petrol and diesel engine options will be offered with manual and automatic transmissions.

Source: Cartoq