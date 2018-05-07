2018 Hyundai Creta launch by May 24

Hyundai dealers have started accepting bookings unofficially for Rs 25,000

The mid-life update will concentrate only on cosmetic upgrades.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Indian subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been testing the new Creta version for quite a while. The 2018 Hyundai Creta is now ready for launch and some dealers of the company have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The launch of 2018 Hyundai Creta was previously rumored to be around May 15 while a report in Cartoq now confirms HMIL will be launching the latest version of its popular SUV on May 23 or 24. Deliveries of the new Creta are expected to start from June as reported earlier. Meanwhile, HMIL is tight-lipped about the launch date.

Hyundai has also not announced booking of the new Creta while dealers in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Gurugram have gone ahead. The dealers in these cities expect a huge response for the 2018 Creta which is expected to draw design cues from the Brazilian version that's on sale now.

What can we expect in 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift?

Hyundai launched the Creta SUV in India in 2015 and hence it is a mid-life facelift. A major overhaul will be reserved for the second generation which is due by 2020. The new Creta will have a new face that will flaunt larger and more butch radiator grille. It will come with broad and dark colored slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked front bumper are the other changes.

On the sides, sporty looking 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels will add freshness. At the rear, re-arranged tail lamp cluster and reworked bumper are the changes. Spy images confirm top-end variants of the new Creta will get a sunroof. It will be the coolest addition to the number of buyers seeking for sunroof has been increasing nowadays.

Major changes inside the cabin not expected while Hyundai may spec up the SUV with engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, automatic air-con and others. An updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary is also expected.

Changes under the hood are also not expected. 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift carry over the current three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel. Both petrol and diesel engine options will be offered with manual and automatic transmissions.