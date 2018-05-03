Hyundai dealers have started accepting bookings unofficially for Rs 25,000

Launch expected around May 15 while deliveries will start from June

Major cosmetic and features updates while engine and transmissions are expected to carry over

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all ready to give a major update to its best selling SUV, the Creta. The new version has been spied testing multiple times under camouflage while launch period was not known. Emerging reports claim Hyundai may launch the new Creta facelift around 15th of this month.

Ahead of the imminent launch some of the Hyundai dealers have already started accepting bookings unofficially. The dealers in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram now accept bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000 with deliveries promised in June 2018, reports The Financial Express.

India-spec new Hyundai Creta is expected to get a new face in line with the Brazilian version. New Creta will flaunt larger and more butch radiator grille. In place of Horizontal three-line grille insert, new Creta will get broad and dark colored slates with chrome outlining. Vertically positioned fog lamps in the current version will make way for a slim horizontally designed unit. The faux skid plate on the lower front bumper will be wider in the new version, placed in the reworked front bumper.

17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels will differentiate the current model and the new model. Re-arrangement inside the tail lamps and slightly reworked bumper will be the additions at the rear. Top-end variants of the new Creta will get a sunroof. It will be the coolest addition to the SUV and it's not surprising as the cheaper Hyundai Verna sedan gets it.

The cabin is expected to carry over without major changes while Hyundai will add more features such as engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. An updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary is also expected.

2018 Hyundai Creta facelift may carry over the current engines and transmissions. The Creta is offered in three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel. Both petrol and diesel engine options will be offered with manual and automatic transmissions.