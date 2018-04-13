South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company seems to have started preparations for the launch of a new version of its popular SUV Creta in India. Hyundai Creta facelift, which is undergoing various rounds of tests in India, has been spotted undisguised for the first time.

The image of the uncamouflaged Hyundai Creta facelift is doing the rounds on the web, indicating that we don't have to wait long for the launch of the SUV. The 2018 Hyundai Creta might be launched in India this May.

The new Creta, which was caught on camera, is a white color model with a black rooftop. It has many similarities with its counterpart in South America. The photo of the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift shows a new hexagonal front grille with a thick chrome surround, reworked bumper and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The new Creta features separate housings for the fog lamps and there is also silver accent around the air dam. It also features body-colored outside rearview mirrors, suggesting that the spotted model is a top-end version of the new Creta. The changes are also likely to be extended to the rear of the SUV. Changes at the rear may include new tail lamp cluster and a chrome-highlighted bumper.

Earlier reports had stated that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will feature sunroof and dual-tone alloy wheels. These specs are likely to be offered in the top-end trims of the SUV. As far as the interior of the new Creta goes, it is expected to come with features such as engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. It may also get an updated dashboard and a new Infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 player, photos, and videos. It will also have USB and auxiliary port options.

Under the hood, the Creta facelift is likely to be powered by the same engines of the current model. Hyundai Creta is powered by 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel engine. The 1.6-liter CRDi VGT diesel engine delivers 126 bhp mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivers 89 bhp of power. The petrol variants of the Creta get a 1.6-liter Dual VTVT engine delivering 121 bhp power with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Image: TeamBHP