South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company is expected to give its popular SUV in India, the Creta, a facelift soon. Several images of the new Hyundai Creta facelift being tested on Indian road have made appearances on the web already and the model is currently believed to be in its final test phase before going into production.

The new Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to be launched in India in May. The facelift version of the Creta SUV is expected to come with a host of new features while retaining the current silhouette of the model. The new Creta SUV is expected to borrow its styling cues from the Brazilian-spec version that was introduced in 2016. The sunroof and the dual-tone alloy wheels are expected to be the highlights of the new SUV.

The Creta is expected to feature a new hexagonal three-slat front grille with chrome lining along with a reworked front bumper. While the side profile of the model is likely to get limited changes in its new avatar, the rear may include new tail lamp cluster and chrome highlights. Hyundai may also add LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on the new Creta SUV.

Inside the cabin, the model is likely to get an upmarket interior. The Creta SUV is likely to feature updated dashboard and upholstery in the new version. It is also expected to come with features such as engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. An updated Infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB, and auxiliary cable and cords are also expected.

Under the hood, as of now, the Creta facelift is likely to carry over the same engines of the current SUV. Currently, the Creta is powered by 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel engine. The 1.6-liter CRDi VGT diesel engine delivers 126 bhp mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivers 89 bhp of power. The petrol variants of the Creta get a 1.6-liter Dual VTVT engine delivering 121 bhp power with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Creta SUV takes on the likes of Renault Duster, Mahindra XUV500 and Nissan Terrano in India. The model will soon also have a contender from Tata Motors, H5X.