The new Creta will be launched by May end and bookings are open

The reworked face will feature new design in line with Brazil-spec Creta

Engine and transmission will remain the same

New Creta will get more colors and new features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had launched the Creta SUV in 2015. Despite being not a major player in the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, Hyundai Creta became a runaway success and it is now one of the bestselling SUV in the country. As the SUV will turn three years old soon, Hyundai has line-up a mid-life facelift.

Hyundai India is expected to launch the 2018 Creta by the end of May and bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. We have compiled all the information available about the new Creta barring the price.

2018 Hyundai Creta - Design

Spyshots confirm that the 2018 Creta for India will get a new design in line with the model currently on sale in Brazil. The new Hyundai Creta will flaunt a larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark colored slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other changes up front. Newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels will be the sole new addition at the sides. At the rear, re-arranged tail lamp cluster and reworked bumper will add subtle freshness.

Hyundai is expected to carry over the current cabin and dashboard in the new mode as well. Minor rearrangements and feature additions are expected. Spy images also confirm that the top-end variants of the new Creta will get a sunroof as well.

New Hyundai Creta - Engine and transmission

The leaked brochure data confirms that the new Creta will carry over the same set of engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Creta facelift- variants and features

Variant Features Creta E Power windows all around

Driver seat height adjust (Manual)

16-inch steel wheels

Front armrest (sliding) Creta E+ USB charger (petrol only)

Audio system with Bluetooth Creta S LED daytime running lamps

Front USB Charger

Music system with Bluetooth

Reverse camera and parking sensors Creta SX Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels (Automatic gearbox variants only)

16-inch alloy wheels (Manual gearbox variants only)

Projector headlamps

Powered sunroof (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Cruise control

LED positioning lamps

LED daytime running lamps

Smart key

USB charging

Music system with Arkamys sound

Cluster ioniser

AVN infotainment with IPS display

Smartphone link

Hyundai Autolink feature (Automatic gearbox variants only)

Static bending lights

Isofix child seat anchors (Automatic gearbox variants only) Creta SX (O) Powered sunroof

Six-way adjustable powered driver's seat

Six airbags

Smart key band

Wireless charging support

ECM feature

2018 Hyundai Creta- colors

The new Hyundai Creta will be offered in mono-tone and dual-tone color options. The monotone options will be White, Passion Orange, Black, Silver, Stardust, Marina Blue and Fire Red, while the dual-tone colors will include White with black, and Orange with black.