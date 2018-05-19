2018 Hyndai Creta will get a new face in line with Brazil-spec version

Six variants are on offer– E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O)

Engine and transmission will remain the same

Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 (depending on the location)

It's not a secret anymore that Hyundai Cars India is close to the launch of the 2018 Creta facelift. The latest version of Hyundai's popular SUV has already been spotted at dealerships and bookings are in full swing across India.

Hyundai India is still coy about the launch date of the new Creta while a report in Overdrive claims the price details of the SUV will be revealed on May 21 (Monday). Multiple reports have also confirmed the launch date of the 2018 Hyundai Creta next week.

Meanwhile, the brochure of the SUV has been leaked online. The brochure confirms that the new Creta will be offered in six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX (dual tone) and SX (O). The leaked brochure also confirms that the higher-spec version of Creta will get the new Smart Key Band. Apart from allowing the owner of the car to open the door and start the vehicle, the band can also be used as a fitness tracker, calculating your steps and calories burnt.

In addition, the Creta facelift will also get Auto Link interactive system. This will allow owners to keep track of the vehicle's condition, monitor driving pattern, manage parking, get roadside assistance and make a service request.

2018 Hyundai Creta - A closer look

Brochure images also confirm that the SUV will feature a design shift in line with Brazilian spec model. New Creta will get larger and more butch radiator grille with broad and dark coloured slates. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other changes.

The side profile of the SUV will be carried over while 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will add freshness. The reworked bumper and tail lamps cluster are the other changes. One of the coolest addition in the new Creta will be sunroof while it will be limited to top-end variants.

On the inside, new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crash pad centre will be the new additions. The basic layout of the cabin and the dual tone colour options will be carried over.

The new Hyundai Creta will continue with the current engines. The 90hp—1.4-litre diesel engine, 123hp—1.6-litre petrol engine and 128hp—1.6-litre diesel engine will be offered in manual and automatic transmission options.