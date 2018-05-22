Hyundai Motor India Limited priced the new Creta from Rs 9.44 lakh

Top-spec SX+ variant is replaced with SX (O)

Electric sunroof, cruise control, smart key band and wireless phone charger added

No changes on powertrains and transmission

Hyundai Motor India Limited, the second largest carmaker of India has launched 2018 version of its popular SUV, the Creta on Monday. 2018 Hyundai Creta has been priced from Rs 9.43 lakh and it gets cosmetic upgrades, dual-tone paint scheme and sunroof as well.

Engine Variant Ex-Delhi Price 1.6 Petrol E Rs 9,43,908 E+ Rs 9,99,900 SX Rs 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 12,43,934 SX AT Rs 13,43,834 SX (O) Rs 13,59,948 1.4 Diesel E+ Rs 9,99,900 S Rs 11,73,893 1.6 Diesel S AT Rs 13,19,934 SX Rs 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 13,73,934 SX AT Rs 14,83,934 SX(O) Rs 15,03,934

2018 Hyundai Creta is pricier by Rs 15,000 (base petrol) against the outgoing version. The top-spec SX+ variant is now replaced with SX (O) which is offered with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The SX(O) variant is now pricier by Rs 57,000 in petrol and Rs 44,000 in diesel variant compared to the outgoing model's range-topping variants. The base 1.4-litre diesel engine is offered on the E+ and S trims.

The new Creta gets larger and more butch radiator grille with dark coloured slates and chrome outline. Reworked headlamps, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and wider skid plate at the tweaked bumper are the other changes. The side profile of the SUV is carried over while 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will add freshness. The reworked bumper, shark-fin antenna and tail lamps cluster are the other changes.

The Creta facelift is offered in the dual-tone exterior finish, along with an array of monotone options. The monotone options are white, orange, black, silver blue and red, while the dual-tone options are white with black, and orange with black.

The basic design of the interior is unchanged in the 2018 Creta while Hyundai has added a range of features. These include a smart electric sunroof, cruise control, 6-way power driver seats, smart key band and wireless phone charger, depending upon the variants. Speed sensing auto door lock, sliding front armrest and driver seat height adjustment is provided as standard.

There are no changes under the hood. The SUV is powered by 1.6-litre petrol engine tuned to belt out 121bhp, while the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel produces 126bhp of power. Both engines come mated to the option of 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The lower displacement 1.4-litre diesel mill develops 88bhp.