As part of the yearly updates, BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2019 version of the G 310 R premium roadster. BMW Motorrad will start sales of the new version from August 2018 in the global markets while India launch of the motorcycle is yet to happen.

Changes in the 2019 BMW G 310 R are focused only on cosmetics. BMW Motorrad has introduced new Racing Red paint finish while it has discontinued Strato blue metallic colour option. With the rearrangement, now the G 310 R will be offered in three colour options- Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red. BMW has also introduced HP Motorsport paint finish that adds 'HP' lettering with Pearl white metallic.

The G 310 R clearly is inspired by the design of S 1000 R. The sporty headlight fairing with pronouncing headlight and chiselled fuel tank compliments roadster proportions. The engine and cycle parts of the KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo rival also remains the same.

Manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The powertrain comes with a backwards-tilted cylinder in open-deck design, with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees. This lowers the centre of gravity and that aids in agility. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

BMW Motorrad India will launch the G 310 R along with adventure sibling G 310 GS on July 18. Reports claim G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to be priced at Rs 3.0 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. If the report is anything to go by, G 310 twins will be significantly premium against TVS Apache RR 310, which also uses the same engine and cycle parts.