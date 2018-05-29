We are almost halfway through 2018, but the biggest events in the technology category are yet to come. One of the biggest tech events happening next month is Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Apple's annual developer conference isn't just for tech pundits, but also for end users of Apple products who can learn a thing or two about what's coming in the near future. Apple will be holding WWDC 2018 in San Jose, California, from June 4 to June 8 during which several announcements related to hardware, software and emerging technologies such as AR, VR and AI will be made.

Let's start with what Apple consumers will find interesting during the five-day WWDC event next month.

iPhone SE 2

iPhones aren't usually expected until September when Apple traditionally launches annual flagship upgrades. But this year, rumours are rife that an upgrade to the iPhone SE is coming and it could be at the WWDC event.

Several leaks have pointed out the potential features of the iPhone SE 2, which include an iPhone X-like full-screen display with a notch, glass back to support wireless charging, Face ID authentication, A10 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB/128GB storage options.

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be the cheapest iPhone this year and fully manufactured in India.

MacBooks and iPads

The iPhone SE 2 won't be the only piece of hardware fans can expect at the WWDC event. According to rumours, Apple is expected to launch refreshed MacBooks, including a new Mac Mini-series with Intel chips.

The iPads could also see an upgrade with new bezel-less design and FaceID integration that will replace the TouchID authentication. The new iPads will also have improved specifications to match the latest industry standards.

iOS 12

One of the most exciting announcements at the WWDC 2018 is going to be around iOS 12 – Apple's next mobile software for iPhones and iPads. Users can expect major changes to the design of the software, and updates to features such as Mail, Safari, Camera, and more.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

A recent report suggested iOS 12's new NFC capabilities that will allow users to unlock hotel doors, cards and pay transit fares. Users can also expect deeper AR integration, upgraded security and a new feature to control smartphone addiction – something like what Google offers in Android P.

Siri overhaul

As a part of iOS 12 update, Apple's proprietary digital voice assistant, Siri, is also getting a boost with improved IQ, a brand new voice and deeper third-party app integration. Siri will also find a new home in the upcoming HomePod smart speaker – which is expected to be cheaper than the current model.