Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched a sporty looking 160cc bike christened X-Blade in March at Rs 78,500. The Japanese motorcycle maker now increased the price of X-Blade by Rs 559. It now costs Rs 79,059 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The X-Blade is based on the Honda CB Hornet 160R. Honda has also increased the price of CB Hornet 160R recently by Rs 559. The popular 160cc prices start at Rs 85,234 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is around Rs 6,000 premium over the new price of Honda X-Blade.

Compared to Honda CB Hornet 160R, the X-Blade gets a razor-sharp design with a segment-first full-LED headlamp and position lamp. The X-Blade promises a brighter light throw than standard halogen lamps with its setup of nine LED position lamps.

The styling of the new bike has been further accentuated with an edgy LED tail lamp. The sculpted fuel tank, sharply-designed grab rail and a rear tire hugger fender are other highlights of the 160cc motorcycle.

The X-Blade is powered by a 162.71cc engine single-cylinder engine that develops 13.93bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The X-Blade promises faster acceleration and better load-carrying capacity.

On the features front, the X-Blade boasts a long seat, seal chain, a hazard switch and a digital meter with a service-due indicator, a digital clock, and a gear position indicator.

The X-Blade comes with a 130/70 R17 tire at the rear and a 1,347mm wheelbase. It features telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit at the rear, while the braking power comes from a disc at the front and drum unit at the rear. The X-Blade also gets Honda's Combi-Braking System (CBS).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India offers the X-Blade in five colors — Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.

The X-Blade goes up against TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.