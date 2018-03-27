Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) unveiled an array of '2018 version' bikes and scooters at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The Japanese two-wheeler maker soon started launching the new models and latest to enter the market is the 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R.

Honda has updated the prices and details of the new CB Hornet 160R in its website and the new version offered in four variants - Standard, CBS, ABS, and ABS Deluxe.

Variant Ex-showroom (Delhi) CB Hornet 160R STD Rs 84,675 CB Hornet 160R CBS Rs 89,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS STD Rs 90,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX Rs 92,675

The biggest addition in the 2018 CB Hornet 160R is the single channel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS). The CB Hornet 160R is the second most affordable Honda motorcycle in India to get ABS as an option. Honda had recently launched the first model, the 2018 CBR 250R.

2018 Honda Hornet 160R also boasts off all-LED headlamps, which is a segment first feature. The motorcycle now comes with hazard lamps and all-digital instrumentation now gets blue backlight as standard instead of amber. Interestingly, the new Hornet 160R misses out gear position indicator while the Hornet-based new motorcycle, the X-Blade gets it as standard.

In order to bring freshness visually, the Honda has updated the graphics of the bike. The company has also introduced new Dazzle Yellow Metallic color option. The existing four color options -- Striking Green, Mars Orange, Athletic Blue Metallic and Sports Red -- will be continued.

The 2018 Hornet 160R is powered by the same 162.71cc single-cylinder Honda Eco-Tec (HET) engine that produces a maximum of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 14.76 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission. There are no changes to the cycle parts as well.

The CB Hornet 160R will go up against Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha FZ-S.