2018 CB Hornet 160R and CBR 250R prices increased by Rs 559

The CB Hornet 160R base variant's price increased from Rs 84,675 to Rs 85,234

2018 CBR 250R Std price hiked from Rs 1,63,584 to Rs 1,64,143

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd had launched the 2018 edition of the CB Hornet 160R and CBR 250 R on March 31 soon after the debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The Japanese automaker has now increased the ex-showroom price of both the bikes.

Honda had priced the 2018 CB Hornet 160R from Rs 84,675 while the new CBR 250R prices started at Rs Rs 1,63,584, both prices ex-showroom. After the latest revision, prices of all variants of both the bikes have been increased by Rs 559.

Check out the updated price list (ex-showroom Delhi)

2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R Variant New price Old price Std Rs 85,234 Rs 84,675 CBS Rs 89,734 Rs 89,175 Std with CBS Rs 90,734 Rs 90,175 ABS Deluxe Rs 93,234 Rs 92,675

2018 Honda CBR 250R Variant New price Old price Std Rs 1,64,143 Rs 1,63,584 ABS Rs 1,93,666 Rs 1,93,107

Honda has updated the CBR 250R sports bike range with two-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and new sporty graphics, while the 2018 CB Hornet 160R is now available with single-channel ABS, LED headlamp and others

What is new in 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R?

The most important addition to the new CB Hornet 160R is the single-channel ABS — a safety feature most of its rivals are not equipped with. It also gets an all-LED headlamp, hazard lamps and all-digital instrumentation now gets blue backlight instead of amber as standard. Honda has also updated the graphics of the Hornet 160R and added a new colour option christened Dazzle Yellow Metallic.

Honda CB Hornet 160R is powered by a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine that develops 15.2bhp of power and peak torque of 14.76Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

New Honda CBR 250R

The new additions in the 2018 CBR 250R are the all-LED headlamp with a positional lamp, new graphics, and obviously two-channel ABS. The sports bike is now offered in three sporty colours — Matte Axis Grey Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Grey Metallic with Striking Green and Pearl Sports Yellow — in addition to the existing Sports Red.

The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled four-stroke SI engine that develops 26.15bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission.