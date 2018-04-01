Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd officially launched the 2018 CB Hornet 160R and the new CBR 250R on Saturday. The price and other details of both bikes were available on the company website from last week, while the products are now available to buy.

Honda had showcased both the new version of CB Hornet 160R and the CBR 250R at Auto Expo 2018. The new CBR 250R gets a two-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and new sporty graphic updates, while the 2018 CB Hornet 160R is now available with single-channel ABS, an LED headlamp and other features.

2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R

Honda has priced the 2018 CB Hornet 160R from Rs 84,675 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the new version is offered in four variants — Standard, CBS, ABS, and ABS Deluxe.

Variant Ex-showroom (Delhi) CB Hornet 160R STD Rs 84,675 CB Hornet 160R CBS Rs 89,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS STD Rs 90,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX Rs 92,675

The 2018 CB Hornet 160R boasts of single-channel ABS — a safety feature most of its rivals are not equipped with. The motorcycle also gets an all-LED headlamp, hazard lamps and all-digital instrumentation now gets blue backlight instead of amber as standard.

Honda has updated the graphics of the bike and also added a new color — Dazzle Yellow Metallic. The CB Hornet 160R is powered by the same 162.71cc single-cylinder Honda Eco-Tec (HET) engine that produces a maximum of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 14.76 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

2018 Honda CBR 250R

The 2018 version of the CBR 250R is priced at Rs 1,63,584 for the standard version and Rs 1,93,107 for the ABS-equipped version, ex-showroom Delhi.

The 2018 CBR 250R flaunts an all-LED headlamp with a positional lamp, new graphics, and obviously two-channel ABS. The 2018 version of the sports bike gets three sporty colors — Matte Axis Grey Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Grey Metallic with Striking Green and Pearl Sports Yellow — in addition to the existing Sports Red.

The new CBR 250R is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled four-stroke SI engine that develops 26.15bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. Honda claims the 2018 CBR 250R has a top speed of 135kmph.